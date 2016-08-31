To Tirupati and Secunderabad

Southern Railway will operate special trains in connection with the Velankanni festival to clear the extra rush of traffic.

The trains will be operated from Velankanni to Tirupati and from Velankanni to Secunderabad.

The Velankanni – Tirupati special fare special (Train No. 07062) will leave Velankanni at 3 p.m. on September 6 and reach Tirupati at 3.30 a.m. the next day.

It will stop at Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Arakkonam, Tiruttani and Renigunta.

The Velankanni – Secunderabad special fare special (Train no. 07059) will leave Velankanni at 6.45 p.m. on September 8 and reach Secunderabad at 8 p.m. the next day.

It will stop at Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Arakkonam, Tiruttani, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Kavali, Ongole, Chirala, Bapatla, Nidubrolu, Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Kazipet and Jangaon, a press release said.

Advance reservation for the special trains is open.