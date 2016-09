Southern Railway has announced operation of the following special trains to clear the extra rush of traffic during Puja holidays: The Ernakulam – Velankanni Special Fare Special (Train No. 06016) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 8.15 p.m. on October 6, 13 and 20 and reach Velankanni at 9.30 a.m. the next day.

The Velankanni – Ernakulam Junction Special Fare Special (Train No. 06015) will leave Velankanni at 2.20 p.m. on October 7, 14 and 21 and reach Ernakulam Junction at 4.15 a.m. the next day.

The trains will stop at Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. Train No. 06015 will stop at Ernakulam Town also.

The Chennai Egmore – Tiruchi special fare special (Train No. 06025) will leave Chennai Egmore at 8.30 a.m. on October 12 and reach Tiruchi at 2.15 pm, the same day. The train will stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam and Ariyalur.