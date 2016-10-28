Special officers for local bodies

The Commissioners of Tiruchi City Corporation, and the municipalities of Manapparai, Thuvakudi and Thuraiyur will act as the Special Officers of the respective local bodies.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, K. S. Palanisamy, Collector, said that the Regional Assistant Director of Town panchayats would be the special officer for the town panchayats of Lalgudi, Mannchanallur, Musiri, Sirugamani, Thottiyam, Kallakuri and Kattuputhur. He said that the following town panchayats will have the special officer mentioned in brackets: Balakrishnampatti and Uppliyapuram town panchayats (Musiri special officer); Koothaipar and Poovalur (Lalgudi); Mettupalayam (Kaatuputhur); Ponnampaptti (Sirugamani); Pullampadi (Kallakudi); S. Kannanur (Mannachanallur special officer).

The Project Director of District Rural Development Agency will be the special officer for the District Panchayat. The Assistant Director (Panchayat) and Assistant Director (Audit) would be the special officer for seven panchayat unions. The Block Development Officer would be the special officer for the 404 village panchayats.