By students of NIT-Tiruchi

To help poor students get admission into premier institutions such as Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology, students of the NIT-Tiruchi (NITT) have come forward to provide special coaching to a set of Plus Two students from Perambalur district to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The Perambalur district administration has launched the initiative with its ‘Super 30’ programme, under which 30 students each from Plus One and Plus Two from government schools are being provided special coaching for the Plus Two public examinations over the past few years. These students would be provided the coaching for JEE.

On Tuesday, Collector K.Nandakumar inaugurated the coaching for the students at the Perambalur Government Higher Secondary School. Bhavik Jagani, Student Council president, NITT, explained the details of the initiative to the students.

“Students from rural areas, particularly government schools, find it difficult to get admission into IITs and NITs. NITT has proposed to help such students of rural and government schools of Perambalur district through a sustained initiative,” said G.Kannabiran, Director (in-charge), NITT.

The idea came up after NITT hosted a visit by a group of students from Perambalur a few weeks ago. “Inspired by the young aspiring minds, we decided to give an opportunity to those students to learn more and achieve greater heights in life. On request from the Collector, we have taken up the coaching programme,” he said.

The 60 students will undergo training in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics relevant to the JEE syllabus. A number of enthusiastic NITT students have volunteered to provide the training, based on their own experience in writing JEE.

Currently, about 35 NITT students will conduct the coaching for the JEE 2017 and 2018 respectively. They will help the students understand the basic concepts and application of concepts so as to enable them crack the JEE examination.

The student volunteers will be visiting Perambalur every weekend and stay with students to motivate and guide them. Mock examinations will be held periodically to help the students acquire the required competencies. The training will be conducted throughout the year.