Regulation of queues

The Hindu Religious Charitable and Endowment Department has made special arrangement for the regulation of queues at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple on Saturdays during the current Tamil month of ‘Purattasi’.

According to sources, the influx of devotees to the temple has increased since Saturday which marked the first day of ‘Purattasi’.

The HR and CE anticipated at least 40,000 devotees on Saturdays during this Tamil month. Adequate arrangements had also been made for ensuring uninterrupted supply of free meals at the Annadhanam Koodam at the temple, the source said.