Guard of honour:Air Marshal S. Neelakantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, at Air Force Station in Thanjavur on Thursday.— Photo: Air Force

Air Marshal S. Neelakantan lays stress on security to protect the assets of Indian Air Force

Air Marshal S. Neelakantan, Air Officer Commanding – in – Chief, Southern Air Command, Indian Air Force arrived on a two-day visit to Air Force Station, Thanjavur on Wednesday.

This is his first visit to Air Force Station, Thanjavur, a premier base under the Southern Air Command, after assuming command as Air Officer Commanding – in – Chief, Southern Air Command.

On arrival, Air Marshal Neelakantan was received by Group Captain V.J. Singh, Station Commander, Air Force Station, Thanjavur. The Air Marshal was given a guard of honour by a contingent of Air Warriors.

He inspected various sections and units of the Air Force Station and reviewed the operational preparedness of the base.

He was appraised about various ongoing activities of the Air Force Station which is fast developing into a modern and premier fighter air base in southern India.

Addressing the station personnel, the Air Marshal laid stress on base security to preserve the expensive assets of the Indian Air Force – both equipment and human.

He also emphasised on optimisation of resources, operational capability, training and professional competency to achieve high level of aerospace safety.

The Air Marshal was accompanied by his wife Uma Neelakantan, president, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional).

She visited various welfare ventures being run at the station and offered suggestions for enhanced management, a press release from the Air Force Station Thanjavur said.