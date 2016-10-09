Koreans’ way of thinking matches well with Tamil ethos, says Consul General

The significant presence of South Korean industries in southern India had as much to do with a business-friendly environment here as with the cultural affinity between India and South Korea, said Kyungsoo Kim, Consul General, Republic of Korea, Chennai.

Speaking to The Hindu ahead of an interactive session organised by the local chapter of Young Indians (Yi) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with representatives of business and educational institutions in Tiruchi on Friday, Mr. Kim said, “It is not simple coincidence that majority of Korean companies are based in Tamil Nadu. The Korean people’s way of thinking matches well with the Tamil ethos. Like the Koreans, Tamils are well-educated, hard-working, and very friendly.”

When asked how the Make In India initiative would impact Korean manufacturers, Mr. Kim said, “We have been here for 20 years, so we know India very well. And we know how conducive the business environment is. The initiative will move forward, beyond policies and slogans, in a positive way.”

300 Korean companies

Later, in his address, the diplomat said that while Hyundai and Samsung seem to be the most prominent brands in India, there were actually over 300 Korean companies within a 30 km radius of Chennai. “There are 4,000 Korean expatriates in Chennai alone (the largest in India), and their average age is getting younger. This clearly shows that we feel very much at home here,” said Mr. Kim.

He also said that the ‘Sister City’ agreement signed in August this year between Chennai and the Korean city of Ulsan was likely to offer more opportunities for industrial development in the suburbs.

In reply to a query from a member of the audience, related to copoeration in the petrochemical sector, Mr. Kim said that at present there was a gap in the products needed by India and that produced in South Korea. “But as the world trade is going down, and Korean industry is challenged by the slowdown, most of our companies have realised that a physical local presence is important to cater to the Indian market,” he said.

T.V. Murali, vice-chairman, CII-Tiruchi Zone , and John Ashok Varadarajan, Co-Chair, Young Indians, Tiruchi, were present.