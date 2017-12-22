CM announces ₹20-lakh solatium to soldier’s family

more-in

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami condoled the death of a soldier, a native of Karur district, who died in an avalanche near Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir on December 19, and further announced a solatium of ₹20 lakh to his family.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami expressed his condolences to the bereaved family of Sepoy N. Moorthy of Kosur in Karur district.

The 31-year-old soldier joined the Army at the age of 19 and was attached to 36 Rashtriya Rifles, according to a Ministry of Defence release. The soldier was survived by his wife and two sons, aged five and two years.