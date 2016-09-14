Work on establishing a modernised soap factory of the Khadi and Village Industries Board near Samayapuram has reached the final stages and the factory is expected be commissioned soon.

Harmander Singh, Principal Secretary, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi, inspected the progress of work at the factory on Tuesday. He instructed the officials to complete the remaining works expeditiously. Civil works of the factory was taken up in an area of about 6,000 square feet through the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation at an estimate of Rs. 1.30 crore. The factory is being established at a total cost of Rs.2.69 crore. The factory will be a 100 per cent automated unit. The soap factory will produce five tonnes of soap a day in three shifts. This is the second unit in the State, the first one functioning at Tirukazhukundram. Production is expected to commence soon. Chief Executive Officer of Khadi and Village Industries Board R.Sudalaikannan,was present.