A Faecal Sludge Management and Treatment System would be set up at Kasivilangi on Kuzhumani Road in the city soon on the lines of a project implemented at Devanahalli in Karnataka.

The project to be executed at an investment of Rs.3.27 crore would be funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and implemented by the Consortium for DEWATS Dissemination (CDD) Society, Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS), Gramalaya, voluntary organisations, and the State government.

The treated waste water from the plant would be used for irrigating gardens in its buffer zone and the bio-gas generated from the bio digester would be used for cooking. The composted sludge could be used as bio-manure in agricultural fields.

The project seeks to bring about an integrated and holistic approach in managing faecal sludge. Currently about 34 per cent of the city are covered under the underground drainage network and the sewer line is to be extended to the remaining areas in a phased manner over the coming years. While the next phase of the extension is expected to be taken up next financial year with funding from the AMRUT scheme, the third phase is expected to take a few more years to reach the implementation stage.

The Faecal Sludge Management project would seek to cover areas that are planned to be covered under the phase III of the underground sewer system. The facility would provide an immediate and cost effective solution for the residents. The project would cover wards 40, 45, 53, 57, and 60 and the disposal will take place at treatment plant to be set up at Kasivilangi. About 10,720 households, with a population of about 53,600, would be covered under the project.

The implementing agencies made a presentation on the project at the Corporation Council meeting chaired by A.Jaya, Mayor, on Tuesday.

Speaking after the presentation, S.Sivasankara Rajavelu, AIADMK councillor representing ward 60, objected to the treatment system being located in a site where a modern fish market was being planned by the Corporation. “The market is meant for selling edible fish and it will not be advisable to set up the treatment plant there if problems crop up in its maintenance in future,” he said.

However, representatives from the project implementation agencies assured that the entire system would be underground and there would be no foul odour emanating from the plant. Besides, the treated waste water and the compost would be completely pathogen-free, they said.