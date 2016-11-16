V.M. Muthukumar, Vice-Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, on Tuesday inaugurated the skill development training centre for persons with special needs.

Christened, Skill Development Centre for the Specially Abled, the centre will function under the auspices of the Centre for Differently Abled Persons. It has been set up at a cost of Rs.11.4 lakh allotted by the State government.

Computerised tailoring unit, screen printing and language laboratory were among the facilities set up at the centre.

Mr. Muthukumar said that it would enable persons with special needs to learn vocational skills for livelihood. Based on the individual need, training would be given. Parents of children with special needs should utilise the opportunity.

Stressing the need for more skill development centres, he said that the State and Central governments had been giving top priority for imparting technical and vocational skills to youths, college and school drop-outs so as to create skilled manpower. The youths should come forward to join in courses to enhance their skills on specific trades. It would not only boost their earning but also sustain their livelihood.

N. Swaminathan, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer, and M. Prabavathi, Head (in-charge), Centre for Differently Abled Persons, spoke.