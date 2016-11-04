Police force is deployed at Koppu

A day after two brothers were murdered by an armed gang at Koppu on Wednesday, six persons surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court at Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district on Thursday.

E. Nagaraj (26), the prime accused and belonging to the same village where the victims resided, M. Gopal, T. Manikandan, R. Dinesh, R. Vignesh and P. Elumalai surrendered before the court.

The Jeeyapuram police, which had booked a murder case, named seven accused along with a few others in the murder of G. Raja and Bhoopathy.

Police have planned to take them into custody to interrogate them.

They believe that the murder was a sequel to a previous enmity and vengeance between Nagaraj and the brother duo a few months ago on a petty issue. Nagaraj, who was involved in a murder case in Jeeyapuram police station this year, had come out on bail. Only after taking the accused into police custody and interrogating them would give a clear picture regarding the motive behind the brutal murder.

Meanwhile, post mortem was conducted on the two bodies at the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital here on Thursday. Thereafter, it was handed over to the near ones of the victims. Police force was deployed at Koppu as a precautionary measure.