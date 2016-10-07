The campaign was launched by Piyush Manush, social activist, at a consultative meeting convened by the organisation here to raise awareness on use of genetically modified seeds. The meet was chaired by M.Sekaran, president, Thaneer. The campaign would highlight the “ill-effects” of the use of genetically modified seeds, K.C.Neelamegam, secretary, Thaneer said in a press release.

Thaneer, a voluntary organisation, launched a signature campaign against genetically modified seeds here on Tuesday.

