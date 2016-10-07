WELL PREPARED:Cotton growers are hopeful of a good harvest due to the recent showers. Farmers clearing weeds at a cotton field near Keezha Pazhur on the border of Tiruchi district.— Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

Farmers in Tiruchi, Perambalur are raising BT cotton in about 32,000 hectares

Sharp showers in parts of the rain-fed blocks of Tiruchi and Perambalur have brought cheer to cotton growers. Farmers have been quite brisk in preparing their fields for raising BT cotton on about 32,,000 hectares in both districts put together.

Farmers said that they largely relied on the timely onset of North East monsoon for raising cotton and this season, they had kept ready their fields for raising the crop. Pinning their hopes on a good monsoon, farmers say that the crop would fetch attractive yield this season.

Tiruchi district accounts for 8,000 hectares under cotton cultivation. The crop is predominantly grown in Peruvalappur, Garudamangalam, Sirugalappur, Azhundalaiyur, Oottathur, Nambukurichi, P.K. Agaram and Theranipalayam in Tiruchi district.

Especially in Pullampadi block, farmers have already raised the crop in anticipation of the timely onset of North East monsoon.

According to Agriculture Department officials, Pullampadi experienced 10.9 cm of rain and Mannachannalur 11.4 cm for the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The rain was quite adequate for the cotton farmers in the initial period. As alternate wetting and drying would facilitate faster growth of cotton, farmers of Pullampadi and Mannachanallur blocks have been brisk in raising the rain-fed crop. The average yield was expected to be 10 quintals an acre”, a source told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The Department has been closely monitoring the growth of the crop. “We will provide necessary technical support to farmers to protect the crop from pests and diseases,” the source said.

About 24,000 hectares have been brought under cotton in Perambalur district with Veppanthattai block alone accounting for about 50 per cent of the area under cotton cultivation.