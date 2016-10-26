HELP THE POOR: C.T. Selvam, second from right, Judge, Madras High Court, releasing a souvenir in Tiruchi on Saturday.— Photo: M. Srinath

Doctors particularly ophthalmologists should concentrate more on rural areas for serving the poor people.

Despite communication and information revolution, people in rural areas still need adequate care and attention, said C. T. Selvam, Judge, Madras High Court, here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the seventh annual conference of Association of Community of Ophthalmologists of India (ACOIN) and International Assembly of Community of Ophthalmologists at K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College here, Justice Selvam said that though people in cities and urban areas had access to advanced medical facilities, rural people lacked a similar facility.

Hailing the services being rendered by the ACOIN for the past 16 years, he stressed the need to tap the youth energy for its community services.

“If able bodied youth are encouraged to go towards villages to identify the needy areas or people, your goals will be reached,” he said. Referring to the honour and title “Teacher of teachers” conferred earlier on V.M. Loganathan, a renowned ophthalmologist, Justice Selvam appreciated the endeavour by the organising committee in honouring him. He underlined the role of teachers in moulding students.

Collector K. S. Palanisamy urged ophthalmologists to extend their services to aged persons and people living in remote rural areas.

There was a demand for the service of ophthalmologists in the present-day lifestyle when even people, irrespective of age group, were constantly exposed to electronic gadgets.

M. A. Rajan, president of ACOIN, said that all efforts would be taken to check avoidable blindness.

Justice Selvam released a souvenir on the occasion and the first copy was received by the Collector.

Later, Tariq Qureshi, Head of Department of Ophthalmology, Government Medical College in Srinagar, was honoured. He had conducted surgery on 490 on persons with pellet injuries during the recent unrest and restored vision to a majority of them. Parthiban Purushothaman, organising secretary, Vanithamani and Mary Lilly, Deans, Government Medical College in Thanjavur and Tiruchi respectively, and K. Vasantha, president of Tamil Nadu Ophthalmologists Association, were present.