Patrolling has been stepped up in the Central Zone

Patrolling has been stepped up across the Central Zone encompassing eight districts to prevent untoward incidents as a sequel to the violent incidents in Bengaluru.

Security has been provided to all Karnataka establishments functioning in the zone from being the target of attack in retaliation to the untoward incidents in Bengaluru.

Police personnel have been deployed in front of Karnataka Bank in the zone as well as their ATMs and at the depots where Karnataka State Road Corporation buses were halted in the zone.

Police sources said private vehicles bearing Karnataka registration number with tourists on board were being escorted up by police vehicles up to the respective district border.

Patrolling had been stepped across the central zone by mobilising additional vehicles from the special units, a top police officer said adding that there was no untoward incident reported anywhere in the zone on Tuesday.

Instructions had come from the State Police headquarters to ensure that there were no untoward incidents in the wake of the violent incidents at Bengaluru, said police sources.

The number of highway patrol vehicles in Tiruchi City had been increased to provide escort to Karnataka registration vehicles entering the city.

Vigil was being maintained along national highways to closely monitor Karnataka registration vehicles entering city to ensure their safety.

The jurisdictional officers and station house officers have been instructed to remain alert.

Pickets for parking lots

Pickets had been posted at parking lots in temple town Srirangam as a precautionary measure to prevent Karnataka registration vehicles from being attacked, said the sources.