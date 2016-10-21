The district level Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) award 2016-17 received good response here on Thursday. More than 5,000 students from different schools visited the exhibition at E.R. Higher Secondary School.

A total of 120 exhibits were displayed at the exhibition, which was inaugurated by R. Shanmugam, District Educational Officer.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shanmugam said it was organised to kindle scientific temper among the young students.

The best models would be selected for the State-level exhibition.

The students, who designed the best models, would be given educational scholarship for pursuing under-graduation and post graduation. They could get financial assistance for research activities too, he said.

A large number of students also participated in the elocution and essay writing competition organised on the occasion of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Youth Awakening Day.