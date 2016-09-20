A 10-year-old girl died after a school van hit the motorcycle which she was riding pillion at Thanthonimalai in Karur district on Monday.

The accident took place in the morning when the girl was proceeding to school on the motorcycle that was being driven by her grandfather Rathinam (57).

The victim S. Lathika was a class V student of the panchayat union primary school at Kaniyalampatti village.

Police sources said the van belonging to a private school in Karur hit the motorcycle in which Lathika and Joshika (2) were proceeding. Joshika is another granddaughter of Rathinam.

Lathika who sustained grievous injuries in the accident died, while Joshika is undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Thanthonimalai.

The school van has been seized and its driver Ramar has been detained. The Pasupathipalayam police have registered a case.