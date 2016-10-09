R.S.K. Higher Secondary School here has bagged the trophy in the boys’ under-14 category in the CBSE Cluster-VI athletics meet held in Salem recently.

Students from over 180 schools in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar participated in the meet. Roshan Kishore, a Class IX student of the school, won gold medals in 100m and 400m events. He has qualified for the national-level CBSE athletics championship, a release from the school said. J. Abraham Enoch, Principal, felicitated the students.