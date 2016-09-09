The objective of the programme is to train school teachers in digital teaching methodologies.

SASTRA University has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to establish a Teacher’s Training Centre at the varsity with the objective of training school teachers in digital teaching methodologies.

More than 2,000 school teachers from various educational institutions across tier 2 and tier 3 cities in Tamil Nadu will be trained at the centre, according to a press release.

The state-of-the art training centre will include a language lab, digital assessment solutions, lecture capture solutions, studio to develop learning material, facilities to develop simple applications for a teaching-learning ecosystem and other support facilities for the training programmes, the release said.

The training will not only help provide an orientation to conventional and contemporary pedagogy, but will also offer insights on various classroom management tools, development of communication skills and applications that will add value to teaching methods.

“Technology is rapidly transforming the education sector and digital technology is increasingly becoming an integral part of the students’ daily lifestyle. By announcing this initiative for teachers in Tamil Nadu on the special occasion of Teacher’s Day, TCS believes that empowering the teachers through this programme on digital learning pedagogies will help enhance the quality of education provided across Tamil Nadu,” Ajoyendra Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Human Resources, TCS said in the press release.

The programme will be an important initiative in the critical sector of school education where teachers are required to adapt to changing paradigms of teaching by using a mix of modern and established teaching styles, said S.Vaidhyasubramaniam, Dean, Planning and Development, SASTRA University.

Batches of 45 teachers would undergo six-day training programmes at the centre. The first batch of training will commence in October.

The teacher’s training programme will be offered predominantly to select school teachers from government and private primary, secondary, higher secondary and also professional college teachers in separate batches.