Former Tiruchi Mayor Sarubala R. Tondaiman who quit the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) last month joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday.

Along with Ms. Sarubala, former TMC member and ex- MLA M. Rajasekaran and several TMC functionaries also joined the AIADMK at Chennai. The two prominent former TMC members in Tiruchi district had quit the party disillusioned with the way it was being run.

AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa gave away membership cards to Ms. Sarubala and Mr. Rajasekaran at a gala function held in Chennai during which thousands of members from different parties joined the AIADMK.

Ms. Sarubala and Mr. Rajasekaran had left the Congress and joined the TMC which was revived by G.K. Vasan in late 2014.

The decision of the TMC to align with the People’s Welfare Front, comprising the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, during the 2016 assembly elections did not go well with many TMC functionaries.

Discontent openly came out after the People’s Welfare Front suffered a crushing blow in the assembly elections drawing a blank.

Ms. Sarubala Tondaiman said that she had joined the AIADMK as she felt there was no future in the TMC.

We will work hard for the AIADMK for the upcoming local body election, she said.

Echoing the same view, Mr. Rajasekaran said he too would work hard for the AIADMK for the local body polls. Former Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam member and ex-corporation councillor Joseph Gerald also joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.