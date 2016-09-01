Under the auspices of Dalmia Cement (Bharat), 5,555 saplings were planted in 55 seconds by 500 employees. Addressing the employees, R. A. Krishnakumar, Executive Director, said the company was committed to not only industrial safety but also environmental protection. The objective of the programme - ‘Green Dalmiapuram’ - was to create awareness among the employees.

Ancy Kurian, Head of Civil Department said that the planting of saplings during the pre-monsoon period would ensure proper growth.

Against the target of 10,000, a total of 7,000 tree saplings had been planted so far this year. Last year, the achievement was just 8,000 saplings, he added.