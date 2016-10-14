Reaching out:RPF personnel launched a campaign at Tiruchi railway junction, on Thursday to create awareness of dangers of carrying firecrackers on trains.— Photo: A. Muralitharan

With festival of lights ‘Deepavali’ round the corner, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Tiruchi Division has embarked on an awareness campaign appealing to travellers to desist from carrying fire crackers on board trains. The exercise commenced a few days ago.

Pamphlets containing a list of safety-related measures to celebrate Deepavali in a safe way and the hazards of carrying fire crackers while travelling in trains are being circulated to rail passengers.

Flex boards have been installed at the entrance of the Tiruchi railway junction warning public that carrying fire crackers or inflammable materials on board trains was an offence under the Railway Act.

RPF sources said field-level personnel would carry out random checks of personal belongings of rail passengers to verify whether fire crackers were being carried in the run up to the festival of lights.

The awareness campaigns are aimed at ensuring safety of travellers, a senior official said. The drive would be carried out till the festival season.