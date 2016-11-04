RESEARCH: Scientists showing three varieties of paddy raised simultaneously in the same field at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University - Anbil Dharmalaingam Agricultural College and Research Institute.— Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

The Tamil Nadu Agriculture University Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute has taken up a research programme to analyse the yield of three paddy varieties in alkaline soil.

An area of 50 cents has been divided into three equal parts for raising “Co-49”, “ADT 49” and “TRY (R) 3” varieties. The institute has taken up the research for analysing various parameters in this alkaline soil - behaviour of each crop during the North-East monsoon, pest management, resistance to insects and finally the quantity in yield.

This is the first time that a simultaneous experiment on these crops has been taken up at the institute. The institute had popularised “TRY (R) 3” among the farmers in the salt-affected regions. “A large number of farmers has started raising “TRY (R) 3 in the alkaline-affected areas across the state.

The current experiment aims at evolving a comparative study on these crops so that farmers could be advised to choose a better variety with more assured marketability,” said G. Srinivasan, Professor and Head of Department of Agronomy of the Institute.

P. Pandiyarajan, Dean of the Insitute, said that this was one of the major research programmes in progress during the current season. The behaviour of these varieties would be closely monitored. The nurseries were transplanted recently.

The highest yield among these varieties would be ascertained in January after which appropriate recommendations would be made.