Remembering Gandhi with a difference

Volunteers painting an image on the walls of Rehabilitation Centre for Blind Girls at Mannarpuram in Tiruchi.— Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

A group of young volunteers of Iragugal, a service organisation, celebrated Gandhi Jayanthi with a difference.

They were busy painting the compound wall of Rehabilitation Centre for Blind Women at Mannapuram here to showcase the talent of visually impaired women of the centre.

About a dozen volunteers, including women, beautified the wall with paintings depicting the women inmates of the centre, founded in 1979, engaged in various activities.

“The women are skilled in making and marketing various products - right from food products, snacks to candles and agarbathis. Their talent has not been fully tapped,” says J. Robin, coordinator of Iragugal. He said that these women were promising entrepreneurs. T. Kannathal and T. Viji, were talented in making and marketing bakery dishes.

Jayakumar, who led the team, said the painting would focus on the women’s hard efforts in making candles so that it would throw light on their determination to eke out a livelihood despite their disability.

The ‘Iragugal’ has planned to popularise the efforts of these persons throughout the city in the first phase. In the second phase, it would mobilise patronage for their services across the district. “A special stall provided for them at a recent exhibition in the city fetched at attractive profit for them,” he said explaining the success of the maiden attempt of the ‘Iragugal’.

Further information can be had from Mr. Robin by dialling 95782-82937.