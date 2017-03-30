Railway station expansion causes hardship to villagers

more-in

The expansion of Ariyalur railway station, as part of doubling of the Villupuram - Dindigul section, has been a blessing to commuters as it facilitates smooth operation of train services by avoiding crossings.

But it has come as a severe blow to villagers in and around Ariyalur as a level crossing on the Perambalur - Thanjavur National Highway had been closed permanently.

Though it has been planned to construct a road over bridge, no work had been initiated so far.

Villagers say that they have to take a detour of at least 12 km to reach Ariyalur from their residential areas. Further, a number of educational institutions are located in Ariyalur and the college buses and vans too have to take a roundabout by additionally covering 10 km.

P. Nagarajan, a trader of Ariyalur, said that residents of Alli Nagaram are the worst-hit as the level crossing provided a short route from their residential area to reach Ariyalur. But, they have to travel an additional 10 km to reach the town. Similar was the case of residents of Thondapadi, East Hussain Nagar, West Hussain Nagar, Nochikulam, Bhujangarayanallur and Pilimisai.

R. Gopi, another resident, suggested construction of an under pass or a temporary gate at least for entry of two-wheelers and four-wheelers. A similar problem was witnessed in Vridhachalam junction consequent to expansion of that station. But, the railways had constructed a temporary gate to tackle the problem. As the construction of the road over bridge would take at least three years, the railways should resolve the problem, residents said.

Construction of a road overbridge at Ariyalur would involve land acquisition by the administration of both Perambalur and Ariyalur districts as the bridge falls on the border of these districts.