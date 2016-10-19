LIvelihood matters:Farmers staging a rail roko in Pullambadi, a village 40 km away from Tiruchi, blocking Vaigai Express in protest against the Central government for not constituting Cauvery Management Board; and (right) members of Makkal Athikaram staging a rail roko at Tiruchi railway junction on Tuesday.— Photos: M. Srinath and A. Muralitharan

The day was marked by detention of some trains, full and partial cancellation of a few others

Rail services continued to be hit on day two of the 48-hour rail roko agitation called by farmers’ associations and political parties on the Cauvery issue on Tuesday.

The agitations were vigorous and spirited on the second day as well with farmers and political parties obstructing train movements by sitting on the tracks at different places in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region demanding the formation of the Cauvery Management Board and condemning the Centre for “betraying” Tamil Nadu.

Many farmers stay put on the railway tracks at Keezhvelur, Nannilam, Sirkazhi and Needamangalam throughout the night on Monday and continued their stir till Tuesday evening.

The day was marked by detention of some trains, full and partial cancellation of a few others besides diversion and short termination of some trains as a result of the stir.

Railway sources said 11 trains in Tiruchi Railway Division suffered detention at different places including at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Aduthurai, Pullambadi and Valadi – both near Tiruchi.

The Chennai-bound Vaigai Express from Madurai suffered detention at Pullambadi for nearly 30 minutes after a large number of farmers and cadres of the DMK and other parties assembled on the track along with a few bullocks raising slogans demanding the formation of the Cauvery Management Board.

Functionaries of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Tamil Maanila Congress, two Left parties, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi took part in the agitation.

The Mayiladuthurai – Tiruchi express, Cuddalore Port – Tiruchi passenger and Tiruchi – Mayiladuthurai passenger were among the other trains which got detained en-route in the central region.

The agitations forced the Southern Railway administration to cancel the Tiruchi – Mayiladuthurai express, Thanjavur – Mayiladuthurai and Mayiladuthurai – Thanjavur passengers on Tuesday.

The Tirunelveli – Mayiladuthurai passenger was partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Thanjavur, while the Mayiladuthurai – Tirunelveli passenger was partially cancelled between Thanjavur and Tiruchi.

A Southern Railway press release said the Vasco da Gama – Velankanni express was short terminated at Alakudi. The Manduadih – Rameswaram express was diverted to run via Villupuram, Vriddhachalam and Tiruchi.

Despite police stepping up security measures at Tiruchi Junction to thwart the protesters from entering the platform, a group of Makkal Adhigaram members staged a protest on the track close to the station in the morning. The police evicted the protesters from the track later.

A group of CPI members lay on the railway bridge at Melapudur near Palakkarai and later staged a demonstration. A section of CPI(M), VCK and MDMK staged a protest in front of the Tiruchi Town station.

Agitations were also held at places including Manapparai and Pettavaithalai in Tiruchi district. It was also held at Sendurai, Keeranur, Pudukottai, Ammapettai, Nannilam and Mayiladuthurai, said police sources. The sources said around 890 persons were arrested in Tiruchi district.