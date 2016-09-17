The IEEE Computer Society-Madras Chapter and IEEE Professional Communication Society - Madras Chapter will conduct an ICT Quiz as part of the 70th anniversary celebration of IEEE Computer Society.

The quiz will cover the history and trends in the information and communication technology industry. College and school students (Standard X and above) and professionals can participate in the quiz in teams consisting of two persons.

The regional oral rounds are planned to be held in six regional centres in Chennai, Tiruchengode, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Madurai, and Tiruchi. However, the regional centres will be decided based on the registrations.

The team coming first in each of the six centres in the regional oral round will participate in the finals which will be held in Chennai.

The top three teams from each regional oral rounds will get cash prizes of Rs. 2,500, Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 1,000. The top three teams of the finals will get cash prizes of Rs. 10,000, Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 4,000.

There will also be consolation prizes. All the participants taking the preliminaries will be given participation certificate.

The online prelims have been scheduled for September, the regional oral rounds and the finals in Chennai in October.

For details, visithttp://goo.gl/fhCeD7or send an email toieeecsmds@gmail.comThe last date for registration is September 22.