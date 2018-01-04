Public can use toilets in petrol pumps

more-in

In a bid to make available more public toilets to people so as to prevent open defecation on the roadside, the Tiruchi Corporation has directed owners of petrol pumps in the city to open up toilets in their premises for public use.

A communication to this effect has been sent to the 32 petrol pumps in the city. The Corporation has also conducted a couple of meetings with petrol pump owners.

Corporation Commissioner-cum-Special Officer N. Ravichandran told The Hindu that it had been made compulsory for all petrol pumps to allow common people to use toilets on their premises. They had been asked to display on notice boards the availability of toilets. Most of the fuel stations had already displayed them.

Since most of the petrol pumps were located along busy roads, toilets there could be put to better use by opening them up for shopkeepers, passengers, passers-by and residents. Officials had been asked to monitor the effective implementation of the plan, he said.