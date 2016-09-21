Members of Tamizhar Veera Vilayattu Meetpu Kazhagam burnt photographs of Soundarya, daughter of actor Rajinikanth, in the city on Tuesday demanding that she resigned as ambassador of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), which they contended was responsible for the ban on jallikattu imposed by the Supreme Court.

The agitators urged Soundarya to disassociate herself from the AWBI and resign from its membership. Led by T.Rajesh, the chief coordinator of the organisation, the agitators assembled near the Railway Junction and raised slogans against the AWBI and Soundarya. Some of them also burnt portraits of Soundarya.

“The appointment of Soundarya as ambassador of AWBI has come as a shock to us. It is condemnable that she chose to join the board. Mr.Rajinikanth himself has acted in bull taming scenes in the film, ‘Murattu Kalai’ and endeared himself to Tamils. He should intervene and urge his daughter to step down from the board. Otherwise, we will intensify our agitation,” Mr.Rajesh said. Mr.Rajesh said they would also try and meet the actor and press the demand.