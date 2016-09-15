Protests by some political parties condemning the violent attacks on Tamils in Karnataka were organised at Tiruchi and other districts in the central region with the agitators attempting to burn effigies of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Around 40 Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam members staged a demonstration near the Anna statue close to the Chathram bus stand condemning the attacks on Tamils in Karnataka and demanding steps to check them. Police personnel deployed at the spot foiled an attempt by the party members to burn an effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

A group of 23 members of the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi were arrested after they attempted to indulge in picketing agitation near the Chathram bus stand.

Their bid to burn an effigy of Mr. Siddaramaiah was foiled by the police. Police said 51 cadre of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi were arrested in Thanjavur after they attempted to lay siege the Karnataka Bank in that town.

Members of the Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam set afire an effigy of Mr. Siddaramaiah near the Thanjavur railway junction.

Effigy of the Karnataka Chief Minister was also burnt at Velipalayam in Nagapattinam district.