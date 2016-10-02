: The process of selecting the Vice Chancellor for the Tamil Nadu National Law School (TNNLS) has begun, said Madras High Court Chief Justice S.K. Kaul.

Interacting with the students of Law School, which was established through the Tamil Nadu National Law School Act, 2012, at Navalurkuttapattu near here on Saturday, he said that the school was looking for eminent academicians in the field of law with demonstrable leadership qualities and administrative skills. All necessary steps would be taken to select the best candidate.

Explaining the steps taken to improve the overall infrastructure and quality of education at the TNNLS, Chief Justice Kaul, who is also its Chancellor, said that a number of steps had been taken to develop the Law School as one of the premier law schools in the country. Based on the interaction that he had with the students earlier, various steps were taken to improve the quality of teaching by appointing regular faculty members.

The Law School previously had only part-time faculty members. Subsequently, it was decided to recruit eminent academicians in the field of law as regular faculty members. However, selecting good faculty members with proven academic skills on law had been a difficult task due to various reasons. The problem was not just confined to the TNNLS but felt across the country. In spite of difficulties, a number of regular faculty members were recruited to the Law School. Further steps would be taken to improve the standard of education, he said. When the Chief Justice asked the students to comment on their requirements and grievances, a student said there was an improvement in the ground situation. However, the teaching was not up to the mark mainly due to inexperienced faculty members. Students also aired complaints over lack of infrastructure at TNNLS, curriculum structure, examination and valuation system, and others.

Responding to their grievances, Justice Kaul said the students could reach out to him with the grievances and measures would be taken to redress them. If they come across faculty members with good academic background, they could share the details.

Earlier, Justice Kaul held discussion with V. Arun Roy, Registrar-cum-Vice Chancellor-in-Charge, TNNLS. Justice Kaul also visited the boys’ hostel and had lunch along with the students.