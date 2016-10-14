Investigation into the case relating to a one-and-half-year-old girl child, who went missing from the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital campus here recently has gained steam with a special team fanning out to neighbouring districts in a bid to achieve a breakthrough.

Armed with photographs and video footages of the suspects released by the City Police, the teams would verify photographs in their possession with those available with the District Crime Records Bureau of the neighbouring districts to find out if they matched.

The photographs and a brief video footage of the suspects were released to the media on Wednesday by the City Police after sifting the images and recordings over the past few days.

Police sources said the photographs of the suspects and video footages were shown to the missing child’s mother C. Saranya to verify if the people were the ones who had taken away her child a few days ago.

Saranya who is pregnant had come to the Government Hospital here on October 6 along with her one-and-half-year-old daughter Sadhana.

A woman in her mid-30s along with a man and a boy aged around 10 years volunteered to take care of Sadhana when Saranya went to meet the doctor.

Upon her return, Saranya found her child and the trio missing from the Government Hospital campus. The Government Hospital police station booked a child missing case and launched a probe.

The images and video footages generated from the surveillance cameras fitted in the Government Hospital campus and outside were carefully sifted in a bid to find out the persons who had taken away the child.

Police sources said Saranya had informed the investigating teams that the suspects whose photographs were shown to her were the ones who volunteered to take care of her child when she went to meet the doctor and subsequently went missing.

A senior police officer said they were expecting some feedbacks from various quarters with the photographs of the suspects having been released.

The City Police had also obtained photographs of accused involved in child trafficking which were also shown to the missing child’s mother.

Although the photographs of the suspects had been released, police say they were yet to establish the identity of the trio. Sources said two special teams had fanned out in neighbouring districts with the photographs in a bid to establish the identity of the trio. Teams were working on the case, a senior officer said.