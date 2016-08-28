A “habitual offender” who was alleged to be involved in property crimes in Tiruchi and neighbouring Pudukottai districts was detained under Tamil Nadu Act 14, 1982 as a “Goonda” a few days ago.

The action by the Tiruchi City Police authorities against the accused was taken in order to curtail his habitual involvement in criminal cases and as a deterrent measure.

Days before, another criminal who was allegedly involved in stealing cash, cell phones and valuables from passengers was detained as a “Goonda” under the same Act.

The two are the latest instances of preventive detention of offenders involved in different types of crimes in the central zone encompassing eight districts.

Police statistics reveal that over 155 persons had been detained under the Goondas Act across the Central Zone so far this year. Those detained under the Act have been allegedly involved in law and order, crime and bootlegging cases, besides sexual assault of minors.

Among the eight districts in the zone, Nagapattinam tops in respect of detention of accused under the Goondas Act with the figure being 57.

Thanjavur district ranks second with 26 detentions under the Goondas Act followed by Ariyalur and Tiruvarur districts with the detentions being 20 and 16 respectively.

In respect of Tiruchi district, the number of those detained under the Goondas Act was 10, while it was 11 in the case of Pudukottai district. Police sources say majority of those detained under the Act were involved in law and order offences.

Of late, some accused against whom case under POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) had been booked were also detained under Goondas Act. The Commissioner of Police is the detaining authority in cities while the Collectors are the detaining authority in respective districts on the recommendation of the police.

The antecedents of criminals, his activities and previous cases are also closely looked into prior to detaining them under the Act, say the sources. Although habitual offenders have been mostly detained under the Act, there have been instances wherein first time accused had also been detained as a “Goonda”, say the sources.

A senior official said the detention under the Act is also done if the person is considered a threat to public. The detention is for a period of one year and the order is served to the accused when he is already in jail.

However, persons detained under the Goondas Act have the provision to appeal before the Advisory Board which may reject their plea or accept, said the sources.