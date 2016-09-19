There will be no power supply in the following areas on September 20 from 9.45 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Central bus stand, Junction area, Williams road, Royal road, Promenade road, Collector office road areas, Warners road, Lawsons road, Reynolds road, Cantonment areas, Melapudur, Pudukottai road overbridge areas, Jenny Plaza, Convent road, Head Post Office area, Goods Shed road, Mudaliar Chathram, part of Khajapettai, part of Woraiyur, Mettu street, Walaja Bazaar, Vayalur road, Vannarpettai, Kumaran Nagar, Fathima Nagar, Kuzhumani road, from Nachiarkoil to Seerathoppu both sides, Ponnagar, Crawford, Government colony, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Dheeran Nagar, Pirratiyur, Somarasampet, Allithurai, Pallakadu, Vayalur, Allithurai, Vyazhanmedu, Puliyur, Ettarai, Bheema Nagar, Heber Road, Uzhavar Sandhai, Pattabhiraman road, Puthur, Bharathi Nagar, Government Hospital, Palakkarai, Paruppukara street, Jamaludeen Makkan, Udayanthottam, Arunachalam colony, Peechankulam, Warehouse, Pudhutheru, Kooni Bazaar, Marshingpet, Puthur Officers colony and Bishop Heber College area, a release said.
Cities » TiruchirapalliTIRUCHI, September 19, 2016
Updated: September 19, 2016 05:47 IST
Power shutdown
