Power supply will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday in the following areas in the city as TANGEDCO has planned to take up emergency maintenance works at the Tiruchi 110 KV, Edamalaipattipudur and Mannarpuram sub-stations:

TVS Tollgate, Ulaganathapuram, NMK Colony, CH Colony, Usman Ali Street, Sethuramaraman Pillai Colony, Ramakrishna Nagar, Mudukupatti, Kallukuzhi, Race Course Road, Kesava Nagar, JK Nagar, Khaja Nagar, Subramaniapuram, Sundararaj Nagar, Highways Colony, Central Prison, Kottapattu, Palpannai, Ponmalaipatti, Ranjithapuram, Sengulam Colony, EB Colony, Dargah Road, Mannarpuram, Anbu Nagar, Arunchanala Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, DSP Camp, Bharathi Min Nagar, State Bank Colony, SIMCO Colony, Crawford Colony, Crawford, Khajamalai Colony, P&T Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Kollankulam, Krishnapuram, Edamalaipattipudur, RMS Colony, KRS Nagar, Edamalaipatti, Chockalingapuram, Ramachandra Nagar, Arasu Colony and Panchapur.

Another TANGEDCO press release said that power supply will remain suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas of the city owing to maintenance work to be taken up at the Varaganeri and Ambikapuram sub stations: Mahalakshmi Nagar, Danarathinam Nagar, Welders Nagar, Tharanallur, Lakshmipuram, By-pass Road, Varaganeri, Periyar Nagar, Pitchai Nagar, Arulanandapuram, Annai Nagar, Malligaipuram, Keezhapudur, Padaiyachi Street, Dharmanathapuram, Kallukara Street, Khanmian Mettu Street, Duraisamipuram, Irudhayapuram, Kuzhumikarai, Mariam Nagar, Thanjavur Road, Varaganeri Bazaar Road intersection to Palpannai Four Road Junction, Apollo Hospital Road, Varaganeri Bazaar, Periyapalayam, Nithiyanandapuram, Edatheru, Varaganeri Muslim Street, Sannidhi Street, Pensioners Road, Khajamian Road, Anandapuram, Million Nagar, Ariyamangalam, Seshasayee Institute of Technology, Golden Rock Defence Colony, Ambikapuram, Rail Nagar, Nehruji Nagar, Rajappa Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Malaiyappa Nagar, Kattur, Pappakuruchi, Kailash Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Mela Kalkandarkottai, Keezha Kalkandarkottai, Alathur, Venkateswara Nagar, MGR Nagar, part of Kottapattu, Thiru Nagar, Adaikala Annai Nagar, Nathamadipatti, Keezhakurichi, Senthaneerpuram and Sangiliandapuram.