There will be no power supply in the following areas from 9.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 2: Ramji Nagar, Kallikudi, Ariyavur, Navalur Kuttapattu, Chathirapatti, Pudhukulam, Poolankulathupatti, Ammapettai, Inamkulathur, Vellivadi, Alampatti Pudhur, Chithanatham, Vadaseri, Karayanpatti, Samuthiram, Idaiyapatti and Maravanur. A release from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation said that the shutdown was in the wake of periodical maintenance of the sub-station at Ammapettai.

September 3

There will be no power supply in the following areas in the city and its outskirts on September 3 (Saturday) from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to maintenance works of electrical equipment of Tiruchi 110 kv sub station and 33 kv court sub station: Central bus stand, Junction areas, Williams road, Royal road, Promenade road, Collector office road areas, Warners road, Lawsons road, Reynolds road, Cantonment areas, Melapudur, Pudukottai road over bridge area, Jenny Plaza area, Convent road, Head Post Office area, Goods Shed road, Mudaliarchathram, part of Khajapettai, Mettu street, Walajah bazaar, Vayalur road – Vannarpettai and Kumaran Nagar, Fathima Nagar, Kuzhumani road, both sides of Nachiarkoil to Seerathoppu, Ponnanagar, Crawford, Government colony,Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Dheeran Nagar, Pirattiyur, Somarasampettai, Allithurai, Pallakadu, Vayalur, Vyazhanmedu, Puliyur, Ettarai, Beema Nagar, Heber road, Uzhavar Sandhai, Pattabiraman road, Puthur Bharathi Nagar, Government Hospital, Palakkarai, Paruppukara street, Jamaluddin Makkan, Udayanthottam, Arunachalam colony, Peechankulam, Warehouse, Pudhu theru, Kooni bazaar, Marshingpet, Puthur officers colony and Bishop Heber College area.