Betel growers of the district have been at a cross roads as the crop has started withering due to poor irrigation facility for the past two months. They said that they had to incur a huge expenditure for purchasing water for irrigating the fields.

Added to the problem was the gale which had extensively damaged the standing crop, the said. They, however, have been pinning their hopes on the release of the water from the Cauvery which will reach their fields within a week’s time or so.

A farmer of Vayalur I. Anburaj said that he had raised the crop on 2.5 acres in August 2014. He spent Rs.25,000 for setting up water channels all around the field for stocking water before raising the crop. Though the crop started yielding after the seventh month around April 2015 to February this year, the yield had dwindled for the past seven months since March this year, due to failure of monsoon, particularly summer showers.

He said that he had to purchase water for Rs.3,000 a week at the rate of Rs.1,000 per day for three days in a week. “Betel crop needs periodical irrigation. Pining the hopes on the summer showers in the past, we had raised the crop only to incur huge loss,” he said.

Even their alternative arrangement to irrigate the fields by purchasing water did not yield the desired results. For want of adequate irrigation facility, the betel creepers had started withering, he said.

Arockiaraj, another farmer, said that added to the problem was the strong wind which destroyed the casuarina erected for the betel creepers. They wanted adequate compensation to be paid by the State government.

Farmers, however, said that the Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s announcement to release waters from the Mettur dam had come as a solace.