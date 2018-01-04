Poompuhar products have manytakers at international meet

more-in

Poompuhar’s products were patronised well by delegates taking part in an international conference held over three days at Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi last week.

Several among the nearly 800 participants, including a good number of delegates from 18 countries invited for the 11th International ISDSI (Indian Subcontinent Decision Sciences Institute) 2018, visited the stalls put up by Poompuhar and placed orders. The buyers had a liking for the various gift items made of easily available materials such as wood and coconut shell by rural artisans in the region, R. Gangadevi, Manager, Poompuhar Sales Showroom, Tiruchi, said.

The extent of transaction exceeded ₹ 50,000 during the three days, Ms. Gangadevi said.

The Poompuhar has been showcasing its products during September at National Institute of Technology as part of Festember celebration.

The IIMT and NITT, like other Central government and State government institutions, regularly place orders with Poompuhar for purchase of Thanjavur paintings and wooden carvings to be given as mementoes to visiting dignitaries as souvenirs reflecting local culture.

Poompuhar being a government-run enterprise, the institutions are spared of the need to get the quotations. A bill issued by Poompuhar is enough for their accounting.

In continuation of its initiatives to promote art works reflecting local culture, the Poompuhar will shortly be taking up a ₹ 53-lakh project for beautification of interiors of Tiruchi International Airport awarded by the Airports Authority of India. The beautification will be carried out by artisans specialising in painting and sculpting works.