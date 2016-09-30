The police in the central zone encompassing eight districts are gearing up to ensure smooth conduct of local body elections.

As a first step, election cell has been started in each district and in the office of the Commissioner of Police in Tiruchi.

Constituted on a direction from the State Police Headquarters, the cell would be headed by a senior police officer in the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police and comprising of an Inspector, a couple of Sub Inspectors and personnel in other ranks.

The Election Cell in each district would work round-the-clock under the direct supervision of the respective Superintendent of Police, while in Tiruchi City it would be under the Commissioner of Police.

Police officers have been nominated for the Election Cell in Tiruchi City and other districts in the Central Zone ahead of the local body elections which would be held in two phases on October 17 and 19.

Police personnel forming part of the Election Cell would be spared of routine duties so as to enable them focus on the assigned task till the completion of the poll, said police sources.

Reports

The cell would send reports to the State government at regular intervals and keep itself abreast of the norms laid down for the polls.

The cell would also work out the security for the critical and vulnerable polling booths in the respective district besides chalking out detailed security plan for providing bandobust to ensure smooth conduct of the elections.

It would also be entrusted with the task of deployment of police personnel on the day of election, said the sources.

The police have already set out on their task and the comprehensive security plans were expected to be ready soon, said a senior police officer here.

740 polling booths

Non-police personnel are expected to be roped in to augment security strength for the forthcoming polls. The Tiruchi City Police alone has over 740 polling booths under its jurisdiction spread out in more than 200 locations.