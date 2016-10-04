A Judicial Magistrate court here on Monday extended the police custody of murder case accused T. Sappani who had confessed to have committed a series of killings in Tiruverumbur police station limits.

With the three-day police custody of Sappani granted a few days ago coming to an end on Monday, Tiruverumbur police produced him before the Judicial Magistrate VI court. The police sought extension of custody to interrogate Sappani further following his sensational confessions and exhumation of skeletal remains of five victims at Krishnasamudram near Tiruverambur on Saturday.

The court extended the police custody of Sappani for three more days. He would have to be produced before the court on October 6.

Sappani who was picked up for inquiry in connection with the murder of car driver Thangadurai near Tiruverumbur confessed to the crime. Sappani confessed to have committed seven more murders that included his aged father Thekkan besides disclosing the spots where he buried the victims. He had confessed to the police of having committed the murders for gain between 2010 and 2016. Although skeletal remains of five victims were exhumed a few days ago in and around Krishnasamudram, bodies of two others are yet to be traced. Police had planned to carry out a thorough search for the two bodies in Tiruverambur police station limits. Presently, the police have arrested him in respect to the case relating to the murder of car driver Thangadurai.