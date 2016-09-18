Though the subway has been completed, it has not been opened yet, triggering speculations.

Residents of Srirangam and Thiruvanaikovil areas have demanded the immediate opening of the newly-built subway adjoining the road overbridge that is being reconstructed on the Thiruvanaikovil Trunk Road in the city.

Irked over the delay in opening of the subway, which has almost been completed, the Srirangam Makkal Nala Sangam is planning to stage a demonstration on Sunday condemning the delay.

The Highways Department in association with the railways had taken up the construction of the subway first to ease traffic congestion caused by the road overbridge, which has since been demolished to make way for a new overbridge.

The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited is executing the project on the railway portion of the ROB and the State Highways Department has provided approach roads on both the bridge and the subway.

Traffic diversions were enforced in view of the reconstruction of the bridge since the first week of July. The police had announced that the diversions would be in force for seven weeks until the subway was constructed. The subway was expected to be opened by August 15. However, the work has overshot the deadline.

Though the subway has been completed, it has not been opened yet, triggering speculations. However, Highways Department officials maintained that a few works are pending on the railway portion, including installation of height-restricting equipment.

Two-wheelers, light vehicles and buses are to be allowed to go via the subway one way. This is expected to considerably ease the traffic congestion caused in other parts of Srirangam since the closure of the old bridge. However, heavy vehicles such as lorries will not be allowed to use the subway.

S.N. Mohan Ram, president, Srirangam Makkal Nala Sangam, said the subway should be opened immediately as people were facing much hardship and have to take a long detour in view of the closure of the old bridge. Besides, two-way traffic should be allowed on the bridge and the approach roads to the subway widened to at least 40 feet by acquiring a piece of land held by a religious organisation, he demanded.

Sources in the Highways Department said allowing two-way traffic now would not be advisable. However, two-way traffic would be allowed in the subway once the bridge was rebuilt.

The new four-lane ROB project was sanctioned a few years back at an estimate of Rs.47 crore.