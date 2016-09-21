Emphasising the need for strengthening public infrastructure and air and rail connectivity to the city, the Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) has urged the government to take steps to establish a trade centre in the city.

A trade centre is an essential need for the city to attract investments and promotion of industrial development, a resolution adopted at the annual general body meeting of the association held here recently said. The meeting called for expediting the land acquisition for the expansion of the Tiruchi Airport. The delay in acquiring lands for the past seven years was impeding the growth of the airport. Train services from Tiruchi to Chennai and Bengaluru should be increased. Track doubling works should be expedited and Pallavan Express should originate from Tiruchi as earlier.

The meeting appealed to the State government to set up the proposed mini textile park in the district at the earliest. An incubation centre should also be established to promote readymade garment manufacturing units.

Infrastructure of all industrial estates should be upgraded. The Karaikal port should be developed with all modern facilities and an industrial corridor should be developed between Coimbatore and the Karaikal port via Tiruchi. The association appealed to the government to streamline and rectify the shortcomings in the functioning of the single window clearance system meant for micro small and medium enterprises. All clearances from local bodies for entrepreneurs should be expeditiously granted. A committee should be formed to ensure that public sector units purchased 30 per cent of their procurement from micro and small industries.

The testing centre/laboratory for quality control certification of products made by micro, small and medium industries should be established in Tiruchi, another resolution said. The association urged the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited to accord priority to ancillaries in Tiruchi by placing orders so as to foster the engineering industry here.

The GST forms should be simple and returns should be allowed to be filed once every quarter instead of every month. The maximum tax rate should be 15 per cent, another resolution said.

N.Kanagasabapathy, president, S.Punniyamurthy, secretary, and others attended the meeting.