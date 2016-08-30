Residents of 60 ward of the city thronged Tiruchi Corporation office here, highlighting the mosquito menace in different parts of the ward.

R. Charan Singh, 60 ward branch secretary of Communist Party of India led the protest. Holding placards, they held a demonstration, seeking the intervention of the officials of the Corporation to set the basic infrastructure in order.

Later, they met the Mayor A. Jaya and Corporation Commissioner N.S. Prema and aired their grievances.

In the petition, Mr. Singh said that there were many vacant plots in the ward. They were lying vacant for so long and water had stagnated in many of them. They had become breeding ground for mosquitoes. The residents were finding it extremely difficult to bear the mosquito bites. If action was not taken, it would pose danger of outbreak of dengue and other communicable diseases, he said.

He demanded removal of “karuvel” trees along Fathima Nagar to AUT colony as they were causing a depletion of groundwater table. Stating that the underground drainage system had not been extended to the extended areas in 60 ward, the petitioners said the Corporation should come forward to extend the sewer system to all residential colonies. Steps should be taken to reopen the public toilet near Vekkaliamman temple, which remained closed for several years, they demanded.