Deepavali revelry turned ghastly for a painter who was murdered by a gang near Tiruchi on Saturday.

Police gave the name of the victim as S. Ganesan (32) of M. Gudalur.

The police are on the look out for the main accused Vigneshwaran and few others in connection with the murder.

Police sources said Ganesan was bursting crackers near his house along with his brother-in-law Kathaperumal – the complainant.

Vigneswaran who was passing by on his motorcycle allegedly entered into a verbal argument with them. The verbal duel soon took a worse turn with Ganesan allegedly assaulting Vigneshwaran.

Moments later, Vigneshwaran returned with a group and allegedly attacked Ganesan with a sharp weapon killing him on the spot near his house.

A search is on to apprehend the gang which murdered Ganesan. The Jeeyapuram police have registered a case.