TIRUCHI, August 27, 2016
Updated: August 27, 2016 09:34 IST

Our Lady of Good Health Church feast from August 30

  • Special Correspondent
Statue of Mother Mary at the shrine at Vadugarpet near Tiruchi.
Statue of Mother Mary at the shrine at Vadugarpet near Tiruchi.

The 343rd annual feast of Our Lady of Good Health shrine at Vadugarpet near Dalmiapuram in the district will begin on August 30.

The 10-day festival starts with flag hoisting and there will be special mass every evening. The festival concludes on September 9.

Located along the Tiruchi - Chidambaram National Highway, the shrine at Vadugarpet was established in 1674. Famous Tamil poet Veeramamuniver (Rev. Fr. Beschi SJ) served at the shrine from 1717 to 1720, said Rev. Fr. P. Thangasamy, the Parish Priest of the shrine. It was Veeramamuniver who brought a statue of Mother Mary from Manila in the Philippines and named it as Our Lady of Good Health (Arockia Madha), said Rev. Fr. Thangasamy. The shrine belongs to the Diocese of Kumbakonam.

As part of the festival, a chariot procession would be taken out on September 8.

As part of the festival, chariot procession will be taken out on September 8

