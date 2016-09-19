Organic manure produced from the micro compost yards in the city will be distributed to interested farmers free of cost, G. Prakash, Commissioner of Municipal Administration, said here on Saturday.

Inspecting the functioning of micro compost yard at Pokkollai near Ariyamangalam on Saturday, where the Tiruchi Corporation has set up its first solid waste management unit in the city to manage the waste being collected in the neighbouring localities, Mr. Prakash said that the project, which was taken up on a pilot basis at Pokkalai, had been extended to Ambedkar Nagar in Srirangam and Birds’ road in Cantonment.

The units had already started producing organic manure from the biodegradable waste. Instructions had been given to the officials to make available the manure to farmers at free of cost.

Support to farmers

Advertisements would be made to inform the farmers. A board would be displayed outside the units, where organic manure was produced. It was aimed at supporting the cause of farmers, who wanted to adapt organic farming.

Later, accompanied by the Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran, Mr. Prakash inspected the functioning of community kitchen at Viragupettai.

He interacted with the beneficiaries, who prefer to cook in the kitchen with the biogas supplied by the Corporation.

Mr. Prakash also visited Thiruvalluvar street in Srirangam, where underground drainage pipe was established at a cost of Rs.44 lakh.