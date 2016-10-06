Residents meet Corporation Commissioner and demand its relocation

: Though the first micro compost yard set up at Pookollai near Ariyamangalam by the Tiruchi Corporation seems to have made a good beginning by producing organic manure from bio degradable waste, residents of Pookollai and nearby areas oppose it.

Claiming that the compost yard has altered the living atmosphere, a group of residents, most of them belonging to a minority community, thronged the corporation on Wednesday demanding the relocation of yard. Accompanied by several women, the residents met the Commissioner N. Ravichandran and senior officials of the Corporation and narrated their sufferings since the establishment of solid waste management facility. They submitted a petition.

They complained that strong stench was emanating from the micro compost yard. It has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. They said that the Corporation had not informed them about its plan to set up the yard while constructing buildings for it.

H. Nizamudeen, deputy secretary of Thaqwa Masjid, Pookollai, said that the residents were initially told by the Corporation officials that a community centre was being constructed. The residents did not know that it was meant for segregating perishable and non perishable waste as part of solid waste management plan. The facility had become fully functional against their wish.

“We were under the impression that the Corporation was constructing a community centre. But the officials have quietly set up a solid waste management facility. We did not know then and we are facing problems now,” he said.

Pointing to the establishment of solid waste management facility at a thickly populated area, another resident alleged that it had caused air pollution in the area. The residents were forced to brave against stench and revulsion. So, it should be moved to a far off location.

Explaining the rational behind the move, a senior Corporation official said the micro compost yard was aimed at managing the domestic waste being generated at the ward itself. It was basically to segregate degradable and non-degradable waste and produce manure from bio degradable waste. It would no way affect the environment. The chances of air pollution were less as it was following stringent norms. However, steps would be taken to keep the environment neat and clean. Similarly, anti mosquito operation would be stepped up to prevent mosquito breeding, he said.