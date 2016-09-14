: A person of Kathikaranpatti near Manapparai died on Tuesday after being admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital with fever.

The platelet count of Sankar Ganesh, 33, was reported to be normal when he was admitted to the MGMGH on Monday. However, he died as he was not responded to the treatment. The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. However, health department authorities said that Mr. Ganesh was under treatment for depression for the last few years. He had the history of epilepsy as well.

He is the second person from the village to die of fever.

A 70-year-old woman died about ten days ago.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Ganesh and residents of Kathikaranpatti on Tuesday blocked traffic on Tiruchi-Dindigul road near Manapparai, demanding effective steps to control fever outbreak in the village.

On information, the police, revenue and health officials rushed to the spot and held negotiation with the protestors. On assurance, they withdrew the protest and dispersed from the spot.

I. Raveedran, Deputy Director, Health, Tiruchi district, said that Kathikaranpatti was under the close observation of doctors and para medical staff members for the last 10 days. Every household in the village had been surveyed. A few persons affected with viral fever had been treated and returned to normalcy. There was no report of dengue cases in the village. However, effective steps were taken to prevent dengue, leptopirosis and typhoid.