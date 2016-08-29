A road accident involving a motorcycle and a police jeep on East Coast Road Road in Nagapattinam district on Saturday resulted in the death of a two-wheeler rider R. Muthukumar (33) of Puliyamarathukudi.

R. Prabhakaran (53), Inspector, Sub-Inspector S. Babu, Special Sub-Inspector A. Murugaiyan (57) and jeep driver constable G. Sakthivel (41), all of Somarasampet police station in Tiruchi district, who were proceeding to Velankanni shrine for security duty, were injured in the accident at Palaiyur diversion. The jeep overturned and fell into a roadside ditch. The injured were admitted to Government Hospital at Nagapattinam. Inspector Prabhakaran was taken to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Celestial wedding

: Hundreds of devotees witnessed the celestial wedding of Sri Kaleeswara Swami and Sri Sivakamasundari Ambal at the Shiva shrine at Villiyanallur near here on Sunday. Vedic pundits and priests performed special abishekam and poojas to Swami and Ambal since Sunday morning.